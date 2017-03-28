Police respond to reports of shots fired in NE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police respond to reports of shots fired in NE Portland

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police responded to a reported shots fired call in northeast Portland early Tuesday.

Officers were called to the scene at the Budget Inn on Northeast Sandy Boulevard around 2:30 a.m.

More information was not immediately available. Please stay with FOX 12 for more details. 

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.