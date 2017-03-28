Motorcyclist dies in SW Washington single-vehicle crash

A man driving a motorcycle Monday night was killed after flying off his vehicle in Lewis County.

Darrell S. Holmquist, 56, was on his black 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle going west on State Route 12. When turning on a sweeping corner, Holmquist failed to negotiate the curve and veered off the roadway. He was ejected off the motorcycle.

A Washington State Patrol trooper found Holmquist at 9:02 p.m. at milepost 89, nine miles west of Morton. Holmquist was transported to a local hospital but died.

It is unknown if alcohol was involved in the collision.

While Holmquist was wearing a helmet during the crash, it was not compliant with U.S. Department of Transportation requirements.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.