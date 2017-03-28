Oregon Sec. of State makes Final Four bet with North Carolina counterpart

Secretary of State Dennis Richardson is rooting for the Ducks in the NCAA tournament and putting Oregonian foods on the line.

Richardson made a “friendly wager” Tuesday with North Carolina Secretary of State Elaine Marshall over which state’s college basketball team will win their Final Four matchup.

The University of Oregon Ducks face off against the University of North Carolina Tar Heels in Phoenix Saturday.

"The Ducks are on a roll and have what it takes to go all the way,” Richardson said. “The Tar Heels may be a tough team, but we’ve got Coach Altman, the skill, dedication, and teamwork of our players, and our secret weapon – the Ducks uniform. I’m confident we will pull out another ‘W’ in Arizona.”

The bet includes food from the other state for the winner. If Oregon wins, Marshall will send Richardson a bottle of Covington Gourmet Vodka and a pot of North Carolina peanuts. But if Oregon loses, Marshall will be getting a case of Crater Lake Soda, a box of Saint Cupcake cupcakes and assorted Oregon cheeses from Rogue Creamery and the Tillamook dairies from Richardson.

On top of the wagered snacks, the secretary who loses the bet must wear the winning team’s jersey for a full workday.

