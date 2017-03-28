Lake Oswego police warns residents of phone scammer claiming to be police sergeant

The Lake Oswego Police Department issued a warning Tuesday, informing locals of a potential phone scam caller posing as a police sergeant.

Lake Oswego officers said they have recently received several complaints from residents regarding suspicious phone calls.

According to the victims, the caller claims to be “Sergeant Jason Cook” of the Lake Oswego Police Department. The suspect is allegedly asking to speak with people about outstanding unpaid fines or taking care of warrants that they or a family member may have.

Police believe the scammer may have a significant amount of information on phone call victims.

Officers said the caller appears to be attempting to frighten locals into providing money or personal information to solve unresolved legal issues.

Lake Oswego police would like to reassure the public that officers never call citizens to obtain personal information and will never request money to be sent in to clear up legal issues.

Anyone with information is asked to call local police.

