Deputies searching for suspect in robbery at Clark Co. restauran - KPTV - FOX 12

Deputies searching for suspect in robbery at Clark Co. restaurant

Posted: Updated:
CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) -

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Vancouver-area Subway sandwich shop Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect entered the restaurant at 910 Tenney Road at 8:16 a.m. displaying a handgun and demanding money.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene on foot and with an undisclosed amount of money. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but the suspect could not be located.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket and dark jeans and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.