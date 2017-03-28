Deputies searching for suspect in robbery at Clark Co. restaurant

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a Vancouver-area Subway sandwich shop Tuesday morning.

According to the sheriff’s office, the suspect entered the restaurant at 910 Tenney Road at 8:16 a.m. displaying a handgun and demanding money.

Deputies said the suspect fled the scene on foot and with an undisclosed amount of money. A K-9 unit was brought in to assist in the search, but the suspect could not be located.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 50s standing 5 feet 5 inches tall with a heavy-set build. He was wearing a baseball cap, a dark jacket and dark jeans and was carrying a black bag.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

