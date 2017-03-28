Interstate Bridge southbound sidewalk closed due to vandalism of protective gate

The sidewalk on the southbound span of the Interstate Bridge was shut down Tuesday due to vandalism.

Vandals disabled the gate that protects people during bridge lifts, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. The gate closes the sidewalk to pedestrians and bicyclists and is deployed during bridge lifts.

Crews were evaluating the damage Tuesday and the gate may remain closed through Wednesday.

The sidewalk on the northbound span remains open.

The closure comes at a time when the Columbia River is above flood stage at the Interstate Bridge, reducing the clearance level and bringing more bridge lifts. Flood stage is 16 feet and the river at the bridge on Tuesday morning was 17 feet 3 inches.

Since March 1, the bridge has been lifted 23 times, which is well above normal, according to ODOT.

