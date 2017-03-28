Historic Columbia River Hwy reopens after two-week closure due to landslides

The Historic Columbia River Highway has reopened after landslides shut it down between Multnomah Falls and Angel's Rest for nearly two weeks.

The stretch of highway was closed on March 15 due to continuing slides. Heavy rain had left the hillside unstable.

At one point, five slides closed the road in a four-day period.

The road reopened Tuesday afternoon.

Landslides have slammed the region over the winter and into the spring. SR-503 east of Woodland is expected to be closed through the spring. The Portland Bureau of Transportation has responded to more than 40 slides on city streets since the winter.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.