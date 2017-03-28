Former Oregon Ducks football player arrested on heroin, forgery charges

A former Oregon Ducks star football player was arrested again on heroin charges, according to police.

Colt Lyerla, 24, was arrested by Hillsboro police on Monday afternoon.

Investigators said he had been passing counterfeit bills around town and was tracked to a restaurant on Northwest 185th Avenue off Highway 26 at 12:15 p.m. Monday.

When Lyerla was taken into custody, police said he was carrying heroin.

Lyerla was arrested last August in Hillsboro on the charge possession of heroin, according to an Associated Press report. He previously pleaded guilty in December 2013 to cocaine possession.

A DUI charge in 2014 was dismissed.

Lyerla was a standout tight end for the Oregon Ducks, before leaving the team in 2013 following a suspension for violating team rules.

Lyerla was not drafted by an NFL team, but he signed with the Green Bay Packers prior to the 2014 season. He was cut with an injury settlement after injuring his knee in training camp, according to ESPN.

Lyerla was booked into the Washington County Jail on Monday on charges of possession of heroin, probation violation and first-degree forgery.

