PBOT: Landslides from wet spring delaying pothole repairs

Though crews have made extra efforts to repair potholes around the city, PBOT officials say much of the work has been delayed due to immediate work needed clearing landslides. (KPTV)

PBOT crews have had a busy spring responding to a record number of landslides that have closed roads around the city. (KPTV)

Many Portland drivers feel they just haven’t been able to catch a break with the weather this winter and spring, and crews with the Portland Bureau of Transportation would agree.

PBOT workers can hardly keep up with the damage the weather is doing to city roads, and the challenges from a wet spring have pushed back repairs caused by the icy winter.

The latest slide PBOT crews are facing happened Monday night on Southwest Tichner Drive, and it closed the road for several hours.

With all of the landslides workers have been chasing this season, they say other road problems, namely potholes caused by the ice from the harsh winter, aren’t getting enough attention.

Those delays are not only affecting the crews trying to make repairs, but also the drivers behind the wheel.

Amy Peabody lives in northwest Portland, and she said a quick drive across town these days is like an obstacle course.

“I love going all the places I can go, I just hate getting there,” Peabody said. “A lot of potholes, a lot of rough terrain. It seems like a lot of unsurfaced pavement on a lot of roads.”

Crews had to close Southwest Tichner for hours while they removed debris and evaluated stability on the hillside, becoming the latest in a long line of slides crews have had to clear this spring. In fact, PBOT officials say they’ve responded to more than 40 slides when they typically only deal with about three.

Unfortunately, the record number of slides means crews can’t get to the record number of potholes formed during snow and ice storms.

Drivers are certainly aware of the pothole problem, but even after the winter they’ve had, they want PBOT to know they’re not expecting a quick fix.

The city recently repaved a section of West Burnside Road that was damaged by a landslide a couple weeks ago, but they admit they are still dealing with a lot of potholes and they’re asking for patience from drivers.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.