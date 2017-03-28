Firefighters put out commercial fire at Hillsboro warehouse

Firefighters quickly tackled a commercial fire at a Hillsboro warehouse.

Hillsboro Fire Department crews responded to the 1400 block of Northeast 25th Avenue at 10:40 a.m. Tuesday.

They arrived to find the building filled with smoke and an active fire in one corner of the structure.

The fire was put out and fans were used to ventilate the smoke out of the building.

Eight employees who were forced to evacuate were allowed to re-enter the building by 11:30 a.m. There were no reports of injuries.

Investigators determined the fire started when heat from a plasma cutter that an employee was using to decommission a spray paint area ignited a buildup of residual dried paint.

A damage estimate was not available.

