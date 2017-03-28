Altman: Ducks are focused as they prepare for the Final Four

The Oregon Ducks are gearing up for their Final Four matchup against North Carolina, and while they are elated to be facing off with the Tar Heels in Arizona, they know the work is far from over.

When it comes to preparation, head coach Dana Altman told FOX 12 Tuesday that his players are just trying to keep their routine the same and have been watching a lot of film on North Carolina to get ready.

“They just pound those offensive boards, their transition game is off the charts, they’ve got really good players, they’re big. So it’s not a case of they’re trying to trick you,” Altman said. “They’ll just try to beat you with really good players and a really good coaching staff who know how to put those guys in a position to win.”

The Ducks have had great successes in the NCAA tournament so far, but for their Final Four game on Saturday, the crowd will be a little bigger and the media attention is obviously greater.

Altman said that with all the added hype, his players just need to really focus in on the game and their opponent.

While he does want the team to enjoy the moment, though. It’s a huge deal just making the Final Four, Altman added they’ll enjoy it even more if they stay focused and win a couple more games.

The coach said the end goal for the Ducks is to win the whole thing and take home the national championship.

The trip to Phoenix will be especially exciting for junior guard Casey Benson, who is from Arizona and will be playing in front of a hometown crowd.

Benson said he dreamed of the experience growing up, and those dreams are about to come true.

“The fun that we’ve had, you look back on the season,” Benson recalled. “It started last spring when we lost, the grind of putting the work in day in and day out, to be able to compete at this point to be one of four teams left, it’s exciting.”

The team has been resting up a little bit since returning from their regional finals win over Kansas in Kansas City, and they say they will be ready to play for that win on Saturday in Glendale when the game tips off at 5:49 p.m.

