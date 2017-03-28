Pizzeria closed by NW Portland gas explosion reopens after remodel

It’s been a long road for many businesses rattled by the massive natural gas explosion in northwest Portland, but Tuesday, one shop celebrated its grand reopening.

It has been about five months since the explosion, and it’s taken Pizzicato that long to get up and running again.

The October blast at the corner of 23rd and Glisan disrupted lives and destroyed some businesses while badly damaging others.

Video taken inside Pizzicato right after the explosion showed how glass had been broken, the front door was blown off, and debris was everywhere.

The owners say the rebuilding is a success story for the shop, which reopened with a remodeled dining room.

The opening was great news for customers, who flooded in Tuesday and said they're thrilled that their favorite pizza place is back.

"I am happy as can be that this place is open. My husband is ecstatic that this place is open!” Wanda Delaney exclaimed. “Like I said, we wouldn't go to any other place except Pizzicato."

