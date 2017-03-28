Portland 'Dreamer' discusses ICE detainment: 'I was told I was safe from this'

A Portland Deferred Actions for Children Arrivals (DACA) recipient is speaking out after ICE agents took him into custody and sent him to a holding facility.

Francisco Rodriguez Dominguez was at home Sunday morning when agents showed up and took him into custody.

Rodriguez spoke to FOX 12 by phone Tuesday.

“Everything happened really fast and I didn’t really have the time to react or anything,” said Rodriguez. “So I walked out there with them thinking everything was fine."

Officials took Rodriguez away in handcuffs and transferred him to a holding facility in Tacoma.

Rodriguez’s family brought him to the U.S. from Mexico when he was a little boy, and four years ago, he received DACA status.

“Since I’ve been on DACA, I was told I was safe from this. I really never expected to be in this situation," said Rodriguez.

But DACA recipients can be deported if they commit certain crimes and in December, Rodriguez pled guilty to DUII.

It’s a misdemeanor charge and he’s been going through diversion to get it erased from his record, but officials say ICE considers DUII to be a public threat.

“It’s an awful situation that’s turned into a reality right now for a lot of people and I don’t wish upon anyone,” said Rodriguez.

He feels for other immigr ants who are going through the same thing. But after a protest in his honor Monday and others like it across the country, Rodriguez says he feels hopeful.

“It definitely brought my spirits up and I was happy to know that everyone was standing by me during this rough situation. I’m thankful to be home and it’s all thanks to the support," Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez was released on bond Monday night and representatives from the ACLU of Oregon believe it was the result of public pressure.

FOX 12 asked Rodriguez if he’s in danger of being deported, but he said he can’t talk about the details of his case yet.

