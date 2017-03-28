Heavy rain causes large crack to open up on Hwy 213 near Mulino

A woman who survived a heart transplant surgery seven years ago died less than 24 hours after giving birth to her first child.More >
An appeals court has upheld the maximum 10- to 20-year prison sentence for a Pennsylvania man who tried to rape a real estate agent and claimed in his diary to "truly enjoy the hunt."More >
A homeless man was arrested after he had sexual relations with a deceased woman inside a flower planter box near an abandoned Las Vegas restaurant, according to an arrest report.More >
A Florida woman waited nine days before taking her 4-year-old daughter to the hospital after the little girl accidentally shot herself, according to police.More >
A woman had one heck of a surprise for her husband when he came home on leave from the Navy.More >
Two teenage brothers have been charged with allegedly giving their 5-year-old nephew a marijuana joint after locking themselves in a bathroom at a suburban Chicago home.More >
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a violent crash in north Portland late Wednesday.More >
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose body was found in the Columbia Slough.More >
Surveillance video showed someone drive up to the house, get out and pick up Sevi. The cat was placed in the car and the thief drove away.More >
A Memphis mom faces criminal charges after investigators said she gave a gun to her young son.More >
