Heavy rain causes large crack to open up on Hwy 213 near Mulino - KPTV - FOX 12

(Courtesy: ODOT) (Courtesy: ODOT)
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Recent heavy rain has caused a large crack to open up on Highway 213 in Clackamas County near Mulino.

Oregon Department of Transportation says the crack has grown slightly since it was first discovered a few weeks ago, but the highway is still considered safe to drive on.

ODOT has lowered the speed along that stretch of highway from 55 to 45 mph because it is noticeably bumpy along the crack.

A speed reader board for passing motorists has been set up as another incentive to have drivers slow down.

ODOT hydrologists and geologists will continue to inspect the cracked section of highway. After a thorough analysis, they will come up with a permanent fix.

If the crack continues to grow and become a bigger safety concern, ODOT says additional measures will be taken, which could include shutting the highway down near the crack.

