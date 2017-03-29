Salem man says he rescued bear cub that was close to death

The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office and the Multnomah County Medical Examiner's Office are asking for the public's help identifying a man whose body was found in the Columbia Slough.More >
A Memphis mom faces criminal charges after investigators said she gave a gun to her young son.More >
Two people were killed and two others were injured in a violent crash in north Portland late Wednesday.More >
A Florida woman has been arrested on child abuse charges after authorities said she gave birth to a child fathered by an 11-year-old.More >
The FBI is asking for the public's help tracking down a suspected Montana meth dealer with ties to Vancouver and Woodland.More >
Witnesses said a man climbed a utility pole and was seen throwing items from his pockets before pulling on wires and other items attached to the pole.More >
Surveillance video showed someone drive up to the house, get out and pick up Sevi. The cat was placed in the car and the thief drove away.More >
If you’ve ever been to Naked Falls along the Washougal River in Skamania County, Washington, you understand the allure. So does Steven Epling; he just bought it.More >
Police say they were trying to pull over a car Wednesday when the woman behind the wheel gunned her vehicle into a cruiser, starting a chase that was caught on camera.More >
Drugs, guns, counterfeit money and body armor were seized in connection with a Keizer drug dealer's second arrest in the last nine months, according to police.More >
