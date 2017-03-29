Missing 20-year-old Woodland woman found safe in Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Missing 20-year-old Woodland woman found safe in Portland

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
WOODLAND, WA (KPTV) -

The Woodland Police Department say a 20-year-old woman who was reported missing has been found safe in Portland.

Police reported Kate Schlentz missing after she was last seen on her bicycle on the way to work Monday night.

Schlentz was found safe in Portland Tuesday night.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.