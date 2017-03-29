Salem man arrested on rape, sex abuse charges - KPTV - FOX 12

Salem man arrested on rape, sex abuse charges

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Donovan Jackson (Courtesy: Polk County Jail) Donovan Jackson (Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
SALEM, OR (AP) -

A Salem man has been arrested on more than a dozen charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a 10-year period.

The Statesman Journal reports that Donovan Lee Jackson was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and is being held on nearly $900,000 bail.

Court documents say the victim told Salem police Jackson sexually abused her over the course of a decade starting when she was 8.

Officers say Jackson declined to talk about the abuse allegations.

Jackson is accused of sodomy, rape, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.

The 41-year-old man is employed as a senior telecom analyst at the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

Information from: Statesman Journal.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.