Salem man arrested on rape, sex abuse charges

A Salem man has been arrested on more than a dozen charges after being accused of sexually assaulting a girl over a 10-year period.

The Statesman Journal reports that Donovan Lee Jackson was arraigned on the charges Tuesday and is being held on nearly $900,000 bail.

Court documents say the victim told Salem police Jackson sexually abused her over the course of a decade starting when she was 8.

Officers say Jackson declined to talk about the abuse allegations.

Jackson is accused of sodomy, rape, unlawful sexual penetration and sexual abuse.

The 41-year-old man is employed as a senior telecom analyst at the Oregon Public Utility Commission.

Information from: Statesman Journal.

