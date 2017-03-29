Man and 2 dogs die in Vancouver house fire

A man was found dead after firefighters responded to reports of a house fire Tuesday evening in Vancouver.

The Vancouver Fire Department responded to a residence in the 500 block of West 30th Street around 6:45 p.m. and were met by a person living in the home who said another person was trapped inside.

Crews first attempted to enter the home through the front door, but then had to move to the back of the home, where they discovered a fully involved fire in a bedroom.

The firefighters were able to attack the fire from the rear of the home in order to enter the structure and resume a search inside.

Firefighters found the victim dead in the bedroom where the fire was centered, and also discovered 2 dogs that had also died in the blaze.

The man was identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office as 56-year-old Brian B. Willoughby. His cause and manner of death are pending.

The Vancouver Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, and officials noted that there is no indication at this time that it was intentionally set.

