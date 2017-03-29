Wanted suspect arrested after four-hour SWAT standoff at Damascu - KPTV - FOX 12

Wanted suspect arrested after four-hour SWAT standoff at Damascus home

An assault suspect was arrested after a four-hour standoff at a Damascus home.

Law enforcement personnel attempted to serve a warrant at a home on the 24400 block of Southeast Bohna Park Road at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Roger A. Vielmetti, 56, of Damascus, was wanted on charges of fourth-degree assault and harassment.

The charges are domestic-related, according to investigators, and deputies said they had information that Vielmetti was armed and had barricaded himself in the home.  

SWAT was involved and deputies said Vielmetti was taken into custody after 4 ½ hours.  

Vielmetti was taken to the hospital for treatment of self-inflicted wounds. After he is released from medical care, he will be booked into the Clackamas County Jail, according to the sheriff's office. 

