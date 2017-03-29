VIDEO: Oregon Parks & Rec offers live ‘Whale Watch’ feed

With spring break in full swing, many Oregonians are heading to the coast for fun and to watch the annual whale migration.

Thousands of gray whales are expected to pass by on their way to Alaska after spending the winter in the warm waters near Mexico.

The massive marine mammals are heading north where they'll feed all summer off the Alaskan coast.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department noted that volunteers will be out along the coast to help visitors spot the whales.

“We have volunteers at 24 stations, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., counting whales,” ranger Luke Parsons said. “(They’ll have) all sorts of brochures and fun activities for the kids as well.”

The state has also set up a live feed from the Depoe Bay Whale Watching Center for people to watch to see the whale migrate.

The "Whale Watch" runs through the end of the week, and during this time 18,000 to 20,000 whales are expected to swim past the area.

For more information on the Whale Watch, visit OregonStateParks.org.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.