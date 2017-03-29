Detectives investigating Troutdale bias crime; home damaged, graffiti on walls

Vandalism left in Troutdale home that is under investigation as a bias crime. (KPTV)

Detectives are investigating a bias crime in Troutdale after a home was burglarized, items were damaged and hateful graffiti was left throughout the home.

Deputies responded to the home on Southeast 26th Court on Tuesday.

The initial call was a burglary report. Deputies said when they arrived, they found damage to items in the home and graffiti on the walls that included statements consistent with an intimidation or bias crime.

That vandalism included death threats and anti-Muslim graffiti spray-painted on nearly every surface in the home. The word "terrorist" is scrawled across his kitchen cabinets, "Muslim" and "kill you" on bedroom walls and "die" painted across a mirror.

Couches and chairs were also torn up and doors were smashed with an ax.

"I was scared when I see this stuff," said Hasel Afshar, who lives in the home. "Really scared."

Afshar is a refugee from Iran who came to the U.S. seven years ago.

"The funny thing is, I'm not Muslim," he said.

A full investigation has been launched and no information was released by deputies about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-988-0560.

Afshar said he has hope for whoever did this.

"I don't want anything to happen to him. I hope he just grows up and don't hate people. You can hate me, that's your problem, but we can go and sit and talk about it, why you hate me, and maybe you just change your mind," he said.

