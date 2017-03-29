Gladstone police ask for public's help locating missing man

Gladstone police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

Kerry Dean Berglin was last seen walking away from his apartment in Gladstone at 7:30 a.m. March 13.

Police said Berglin does not have any family in the area and was reported missing by apartment managers after they had not seen him in a while.

Officers searched Berglin's apartment and said there was no indication of foul play.

Anyone with information about Berglin's location is asked to contact the Gladstone Police Department at 503-655-8211 and reference case 17-345.

