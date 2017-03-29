Woman hit by train, seriously injured in Scappoose - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman hit by train, seriously injured in Scappoose

Posted: Updated:
Photo: KPTV Photo: KPTV
Photo: KPTV Photo: KPTV
SCAPPOOSE, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was hit by a train in Scappoose on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Southeast High School Way at around 11:20 a.m.

Firefighters said the woman who was hit was taken to a Portland hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Investigators said it appears the woman was on a run when she was hit. 

Witnesses rushed to help her before first responders arrived. 

High School Way was blocked by the Portland & Western Railroad train and drivers were advised to avoid the area due to the investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.