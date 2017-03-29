Woman hit by train, seriously injured in Scappoose

A woman was hit by a train in Scappoose on Wednesday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the area of Southeast High School Way at around 11:20 a.m.

Firefighters said the woman who was hit was taken to a Portland hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries. Investigators said it appears the woman was on a run when she was hit.

Witnesses rushed to help her before first responders arrived.

High School Way was blocked by the Portland & Western Railroad train and drivers were advised to avoid the area due to the investigation.

