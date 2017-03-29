Protesters demand 'justice for Quanice Hayes; six people arrested downtown

Protesters blocked traffic in downtown Portland on Wednesday afternoon demanding "justice for Quanice Hayes."

Police said protesters were marching at around 1:30 p.m. There were soon reports of traffic blocked on Southwest 5th Avenue.

Wednesday afternoon, three people were arrested in connection with the protest. Hollis Laray Patrick McClure, 34, Adebisi Ashley Okuneye, 20, and Damion Zachary Feller, 22, were arrested on charges of second-degree disorderly conduct.

Feller faces an additional charge of reckless burning. Police said he was seen burning a flare outside the Portland Building.

All three were booked into the Multnomah County Jail. They were also given traffic citations on the charge of improper use of a highway.

Tara Parrish, 46, was arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct later Wednesday evening.

Lucy Elizabeth Smith, 35, was also arrested for fourth-degree assault and strangulation in connection with an assault that happened outside the front doors of the Portland Building.

A 14-year-old boy was also arrested for second-degree disorderly conduct later Wednesday evening, according to police.

TriMet reported service delays at 2:50 p.m. due to the protest. The protest came to an end a short time later.

Protest marchers in Downtown Portland near Portland Building. Traffic may be affected if marchers go into the street. #pdxtraffic — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) March 29, 2017

Protesters carried signs referencing Quanice Hayes, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by a Portland police officer in February.

Grand jury transcripts released this week detailed what led up to the officer-involved shooting, including Hayes attempting to rob a homeless man in a car in northeast Portland and repeatedly reaching for his waistband after being confronted by officers.

Hayes was shot and killed by officer Andrew Hearst. A grand jury ruled the use of deadly force was justified.

A replica gun was found near Hayes after the shooting with his DNA on it, according to investigators.Toxicology results on Hayes' blood showed numerous drugs, according to the Oregon State Medical Examiner's Office, including cocaine, benzodiazepine and hydrocodone.

Hayes' family has called for a federal investigation into the shooting.

During Wednesday's protest, officers took reports of two assaults and property damage at the Portland Building.

The Portland Building was also placed in lockout at the request of the Portland Police Bureau due to safety concerns for city employees working in the building.

