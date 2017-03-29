Bilingual high school students interview favorite Timbers players

A group of local bilingual students got to check a big item off their bucket list Wednesday. They got to sit down and interview their favorite Timbers players.

The two high schoolers were more than ready for the interview.

Seventeen-year-old Odalis Aguilar from Milwaukie High School chose to interview the Timbers youngest player, 18-year-old Marco Farfan.

"I chose him mostly because, you know, he's from Portland,” said Odalis. “He's from here, he's 18, he's Latino."

Sixteen-year-old Ector Morales from Beaverton High School chose to sit down with Diego Chara.

"I wanted to ask him what kind of formed him as a player when he was young,” said Morales.

This is all part of the Timbers Bilingual Reporter Program.

Each year, a few bilingual students are handpicked from Portland schools across the metro area to interview a player of their choice.

They can then ask the soccer stars questions in English or Spanish.

Finally, the students will write up a story in both languages for the Timbers’ website.

"It was easier than a normal interview because she's in high school, so it was like having a normal conversation with someone at my high school so it wasn't too hard,” said Timbers player, Marco Farfan.

The students’ stories should hit the Timbers website late April.

