Police: Salem 'problem house' shut down; four arrested after meth, heroin found

Salem police shut down what they called a "problem house" after numerous complaints from neighbors led to a search warrant and the discovery of methamphetamine and heroin.

The Salem Police Department has received more than 20 complaints of possible drug activity, theft, noise, stolen vehicles and other suspicious circumstances at 1812 Madrona Court Southeast.

"It was people coming through our grass," said Angie Rodriguez.

"Different people, it's never the same person," said Sam Davidson.

Police said the complex investigation started nine months ago and led to securing a search warrant that was served Tuesday.

Investigators said they found meth, heroin and evidence of meth sales in the home. Four people in the home were arrested.

"We've seen police out here constantly so it's been a long tedious process trying to get these individuals out of here," said Davidson.

After clearing the scene, police worked closely with the Marion County Sheriff's Office civil division to complete the civil eviction process.

A real estate management company assisted in changing the locks, posting no trespassing signs and filing a trespass letter of consent with the Salem Police Department.

Neighbors say the now empty home on this quiet block isn't normally so quiet.

"I've had to go next door and pound on the door and just ask them, 'you need to turn it down' and they'd say 'no, what for," said Rodriguez.

The suspects and their charges were identified as: Randall Lee Lovellette, 54, possession of meth and heroin, delivery of heroin and maintaining a residence where controlled substances are used; Jay Lee Wilson, 46, maintaining a residence where controlled substances are used; Marissa Danae Williams, 30, possession of methamphetamine; Frances Elizabeth Miller, 57, possession of methamphetamine.

