Protesters rally over ICE agents detaining 21-year-old ‘dreamer’ from Portland

Another DACA recipient in Portland has been taken away by Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents, and now his supporters are speaking out against his detainment.

Immigration advocates and supporters met at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church to speak out against recent actions by ICE agents in Portland.

One of their latest targets is 21-year-old Emmanuel Ayala Frutos, a young man who grew up in Portland and has serious health issues, and the people rallying Wednesday feel he should be released.

According to the ACLU of Oregon, ICE agents confronted Ayala Frutos at his home on Sunday and took him into custody.

Ayala Frutos had previously received protection from deportation through the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The ACLU claimed that his status expired two weeks ago and he was in the process of renewing.

DACA status can be challenged if the recipient commits a crime, and Ayala Frutos pleaded guilty in February to misdemeanor charges related to an incident where he pulled out a knife on the street in Vancouver.

ACLU officials noted that Ayala Frutos was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder and that he was hit by a car while riding his skateboard and broke both of his legs. They said he has had multiple surgeries and still struggles to walk.

Ayala Frutos’ sister Rocio is very worried that he doesn’t have his medication and his wounds aren’t being treated in the detention facility in Tacoma. She said she can’t believe this is happening to her little brother.

“They came to the house. They pretty much tricked him. He trusted them, you know,” she said. “And for people to just do that, seeing that he struggled to just walk up to the door. What kind of people do that?”

In addition to the rally for Ayala Frutos, people gathered Wednesday night for a rally to welcome home Francisco Rodriguez Dominguez, who had been detained by ICE on Sunday but has since been released.

