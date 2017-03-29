Ducks fans filling PDX as they flock to Phoenix

Many fans heading to Arizona for the Ducks Final Four matchup will be making their way through Portland International Airport over the next few days, and officials are suggesting travelers plan to leave early.

The airport is already very busy this week for spring break, but the next two days are expected to get even busier, with 54,000 people expected to be passing through PDX each day.

The security lines weren’t too bad Wednesday afternoon, but one of the things that may be a little tricky is parking.

The economy and long-term parking lots at PDX are nearly 100 percent full, and the short-term parking lot is at about 82 percent to capacity.

With that in mind, airport officials say flyers should arrive at least 90 minutes before their flight leaves and are even encouraging two full hours if possible.

Alaska Airlines said Tuesday that they would be adding two extra flights to keep up with demand, one heading down to Phoenix Friday night and another coming back on Tuesday.

As of Wednesday afternoon, there were still about 30 seats left on Friday night’s flight, and they were going for about $350 each way, though for some die-hard Ducks fans, being there for Saturday’s game may be well worth it.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.