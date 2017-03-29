Police need help identifying two men who stole power tools from - KPTV - FOX 12

Police need help identifying two men who stole power tools from Oregon City business

Surveillance image of the two suspects (Courtesy: Oregon City Police Department) Surveillance image of the two suspects (Courtesy: Oregon City Police Department)
Oregon City police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who stole power tools.

Police say on Monday around 2:50 p.m., two men stole DeWalt power tools from Coastal Farm and Ranch, located at 1900 McLoughlin Boulevard, then left the store in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, medium build with dirty blonde hair. He was wearing blue jeans, with a multi-colored Baja hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, thin build with dark colored hair and full beard. He was wearing dark blue jeans, light colored flannel shirt under a black jacket and a green stocking hat.

If you recognize the suspects, please contact Oregon City Tip Line at 503-496-1616. Reference case # 17-1065.

