Police need help identifying two men who stole power tools from Oregon City business

Oregon City police are asking for the public's help in identifying two suspects who stole power tools.

Police say on Monday around 2:50 p.m., two men stole DeWalt power tools from Coastal Farm and Ranch, located at 1900 McLoughlin Boulevard, then left the store in an unknown direction.

The first suspect is described as a white man in his 20s to 30s, medium build with dirty blonde hair. He was wearing blue jeans, with a multi-colored Baja hooded sweatshirt.

The second suspect is described as a white man in his 30s to 40s, thin build with dark colored hair and full beard. He was wearing dark blue jeans, light colored flannel shirt under a black jacket and a green stocking hat.

If you recognize the suspects, please contact Oregon City Tip Line at 503-496-1616. Reference case # 17-1065.

