Deputies: Two arrested on burglary charges near Waldport

Two people were arrested for burglary at a home near Waldport Wednesday afternoon.

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a home in the 3000 block of East Alsea Highway, on the report of a possible burglary.

The caller said they say two people inside a neighbor's outbuilding when no one was supposed to be there.

Deputies responded to the area but the suspects had fled the area.

LCSO said an investigation revealed that Siletz residents Robert John Flores, 52, and Sondra Colleen Wallace, 40, had unlawfully entered and temporarily resided in the outbuilding. Flores and Wallace damaged the outbuilding and were found to have stolen items from inside.

Deputies found Flores and Wallace trying to conceal themselves along the Alsea River near the property. Both were taken into custody without incident.

Flores was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree and theft in the third degree. His bail is set at $80,000.

Wallace was charged with burglary in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal trespass in the second degree. Her bail is set at $72,500.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.