Intel designs app that gives users virtual experience during NCAA Tournament

Intel Sports Group has designed a new app that allows users to have the ultimate virtual experience during the NCAA tournament.

The new app, called NCAA March Madness Live VR, will take people courtside to watch the games in action.

Strategy and marketing employee Jeff Hopper says the app is about five months in the making. Intel worked to perfect the app for the average gamer or Samsung user, and hopes it takes off.

