Neighbors, strangers stand with Troutdale hate crime victim: 'It's unacceptable'

Violent words are having a strong impact on the community, even reaching the hearts of many throughout the entire state.

Neighbors said they’re turning hate into actions of support and love after a Troutdale man came home to find his home ransacked and hateful graffiti all over his walls.

“I feel violated, very much so. We’re not hateful people in Troutdale, we have each other’s back,” said Brian, who lives right next to Hasel Afshar.

The vandalism included death threats and anti-Muslim graffiti spray-painted on nearly every surface in the home. The word "terrorist" is scrawled across his kitchen cabinets, "Muslim" and "kill you" on bedroom walls and "die" painted across a mirror.

“There was an order called in at Home Depot for a bunch of paint, when (Afshar) picked it up, it was already paid for. So it’s 5 gallons of paint, that should get him well on his way to clean up the mess, remove the hatred,” said Brian.

The words of hate is even reaching complete strangers. Folks drove to Troutdale from Portland to give Afshar cards, money to fix his home and words of encouragement.

“I saw what happened and it’s really important to me that people don’t act like nothing happened. You have to do something when something like this happens. We live in Portland but this is our home. It’s unacceptable,” said Leslie Williams.

Afshar is a refugee from Iran who came to the U.S. seven years ago.

"The funny thing is, I'm not Muslim," he said.

“It just takes a tiny amount of love, to deal with a huge amount of hate. And you can’t abandon love,” said Trebbie Williams, who also drove to Troutdale to show her support. “I really believe in the goodness of America and the goodness of human beings. The people who did that, I feel compassion for them, they’re lost. Can you imagine what they’re feeling right now? Because if they stopped for a second, they will realize what they did was awful.”

A full investigation has been launched and no information was released by deputies about possible suspects.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office tip line at 503-988-0560.

