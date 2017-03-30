Ridgefield woman calls 911 during burglary, suspects break phone

Three men are behind bars after they allegedly broke into a woman’s home in Ridgefield and then broke her phone while she was calling 911.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they were called to a home in the 2000 block of South Osprey Drive in Ridgefield around 9:02 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies said the woman was home alone when she heard noises coming from the lower level of the house. The suspects had entered through the back of the house. They have been identified as 35-year-old Omar Ortega, 35-year-old Edgar Torres and 42-year-old Jean Bachemolina.

She called 911 and while she was on the phone with the dispatcher, she was confronted by three men who took the phone and broke it, according to CCSO.

The suspects then fled with an unknown amount of property.

Despite the broken phone, police and deputies were able to get to the scene.

A Ridgefield police officer saw the suspects leaving the scene and pursued them.

The suspects’ vehicle crashed a short time later and the men fled on foot.

A Clark County deputy found one suspect after a short foot chase while a CCSO K-9 officer tracked down the remaining suspects hiding in a bush in a nearby swamp area.

Police are calling the incident a "brazen crime" due to the time of night and location of the burglary.

