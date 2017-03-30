K-9 officer tracks down man after he flees from police in Happy Valley

Police were able to take a man into custody early Thursday morning in Happy Valley thanks to a Lake Oswego K-9 officer.

Happy Valley police said they were attempting to stop the driver of a gray Toyota 4-Runner on Southeast 129th Avenue near Southeast King Road around 1:20 a.m.

The driver has been identified as Wesley Allen McKernan.

McKernan had reportedly turned sharply into a closed business in the area.

A responding officer checked the license plate and discovered the Toyota had been stolen out of Salem Wednesday.

Police said McKernan jumped over a fence into the Happy Valley Nursery and fled from officers, ignoring commands to stop.

Two Lake Oswego K-9 officers, K-9 Clausen and K-9 Szemi, and their handlers responding to the scene.

K-9 Szemi was able to track down McKernan hiding in a tree. He was taken into custody without incident.

