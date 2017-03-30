Crews repair power pole after car crashes along TV Highway

Crews were forced to close a section of the Tualatin Valley Highway Thursday morning after a car crashed into a power pole.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Beaverton Police Department tweeted that Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway is closed between Murray Boulevard and Hocken Avenue. The crash happened at Southwest 142nd Avenue.

Police said the tall power pole has multiple wires and was leaning over TV Highway.

Portland General Electric responded to the scene and is working to replace the pole. Some power outages are expected in the area.

Officers said the driver, 24-year-old Michael Baca of Beaverton, had just purchased a Jeep Cherokee 30 minutes earlier and was being followed by a friend. His friend then rear-ended the Jeep which caused Baca to crash into the power pole.

TV Hwy closed between Murray Blvd and Hocken Ave due to traffic crash into power pole. Delays expected, seek alternate routes. (PA) — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) March 30, 2017

Expect TV HWY between Murray & Hocken to be closed most of the day. @portlandgeneral is hard at work. pic.twitter.com/OVTVRVYppS — Beaverton Police (@BeavertonPolice) March 30, 2017

Baca was cited for having no license, no insurance and careless driving. No injuries were reported.

Police expected to reopen the road between 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Oregon Department of Transportation tweeted it had reopened just after 2 p.m.

TV Highway between Hocken and Murray now open. Expect lane closures in the area for utility work. #pdxtraffic — Oregon DOT (@OregonDOT) March 30, 2017

