Crime Stoppers, Portland police searching for SE Portland hit-an - KPTV - FOX 12

Crime Stoppers, Portland police searching for SE Portland hit-and-run driver

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Crime Stoppers of Oregon and the Portland Police Bureau are asking for public assistance in finding the driver responsible for hitting and injuring a woman in southeast Portland.

On Feb. 25, 48-year-old Andrea Saffaie-Castro was struck by a vehicle at Southeast 51st Avenue and Division Street around 9:08 p.m.

Saffaie-Castro had parked her car on the north side of Division and was just exiting her vehicle when she was hit.

The driver did not stop after the collision.

Police arrived to find Saffaie-Castro suffering from traumatic injuries. Her 12-year-old son was with her at the time of the crash but was safely seated inside the parked car.

Police describe the car as a white, newer model extended cab pickup truck, lifted, with a chromed rack behind the cab. The truck was pulling a utility trailer at the time of the crash.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Oregon.

Information about any unsolved felony crime is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

To submit a tip, people can text 823HELP followed by the tip to the number 274637, share the tip at CrimeStoppersOfOregon.com, call 503-823-4357 or download the TipSubmit smartphone app.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.