Man, 7-year-old son in apparent Longview murder-suicide identified

Police said a young boy was killed by his father in an apparent murder-suicide that took place inside an apartment in Longview on Thursday morning.

Police said the crime occurred in the 900 block of 8th Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene after they received a call regarding a suicidal man inside the apartment. Shortly after officers arrived, witnesses said they heard gunshots.

A SWAT team later broke down the door to the apartment and found a man and a young boy dead inside.

Police said preliminary evidence suggests the man killed the child and then himself.

They were identified by the coroner's office as David Pittore-Montiel and his 7-year-old son Michael.

The boy was a student at Northlake Elementary School, according to Longview Public Schools Superintendent Dan Zorn.

"It's an incredibly difficult thing for us as a school district as we work our way through that and can only imagine what it's like for the family," Zorn said.

Investigators said the child's mother lives in California and has been notified about the deaths.

Krystal Powell lives directly below the apartment and said she can't bear to think of the boy's last moments.

"Outgoing, funny, he'd always approach me and say 'hi,' sweet, sweet boy," said Powell.

Neighbors described Pittore-Montiel as a man who seemed to be devoted to his son.

"He appeared to be a really good father, he was a single father, very attentive with his child," said neighbor John Munn. "Never in a million years would think this would happen."

Anyone in a crisis situation is urged to seek help from organizations like Columbia Wellness at 800-803-8833 or Lines for Life at 800-273-8255.

