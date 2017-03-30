Children’s Cancer Association to bring joy at Timberline Lodge

The Children’s Cancer Association is hosting an event this weekend that aims to wrap up spring break in a joyful way.

CCA, one of the largest children’s health non-profit organizations in the Northwest, is partnering with Timberline Lodge for “Joy Break” on Saturday.

Our first ever Joy Break event is THIS SATURDAY! See you on the mountain ?? https://t.co/5VZOKvkoZO #JoyMatters https://t.co/VqwnqbxYzU pic.twitter.com/MjiEq3lN6x — ChildrensCancerAssn (@CCAJoyRx) March 30, 2017

The event, which will run from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., includes a ski area scavenger hunt, a silent auction and live music.

Timberline Lodge is located at 27500 West Leg Road, Timberline Lodge, Oregon 97028.

CCA was founded in 1995 by Regina Ellis after her 5-year-old daughter died of cancer.

To learn more about CCA, visit its website.

