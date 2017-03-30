Rocks fall onto Highway 30 near St. Johns Bridge - KPTV - FOX 12

Rocks fall onto Highway 30 near St. Johns Bridge

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Oregon Department of Transportation crews responded to a report of rocks falling on Highway 30 near the St. Johns Bridge Thursday.

An ODOT spokesperson said the rocks appear to be on the road but are not blocking traffic.

Crews will be out assessing the road sometime Thursday.

More details were not immediately available. 

