Semi-truck crashes into guard rail along Hwy 99E near Canby

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters and road crews were forced to close a portion of Highway 99E near Canby after a semi-truck crashed into a guard rail.

Canby firefighters said the crash occurred near South End Road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries. Crews have not said when the road will reopen. 

More details will be posted as soon as they are available.   

