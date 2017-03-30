Semi-truck crashes into guard rail along Hwy 99E near Canby

Firefighters and road crews were forced to close a portion of Highway 99E near Canby after a semi-truck crashed into a guard rail.

Canby firefighters said the crash occurred near South End Road around 9 a.m. Thursday.

There were no reports of injuries. Crews have not said when the road will reopen.

99e southbound closes at south end semi off road non injury expect delays pic.twitter.com/TaqcMW4Foe — Canby Fire (@CanbyFire) March 30, 2017

