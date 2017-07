What’s small, cute and blue all over? Smurfs of course!

MORE sent Molly Riehl to meet Smurfette and the rest of the gang during their visit to Randall Children’s Hospital.

The Smurfs will also be starring in a new animated movie “Smurfs: The Lost Village” The film follows the Smurfs on a journey to find a mysterious new Smurf village.

The movie hits theaters April 7.

