There's a new Mrs. Oregon!

MORE got the chance to meet Jennifer Williams of Springfield, the woman who took home the crown at the 2017 Mrs. Oregon America Pageant in West Linn.

Stephanie Kralevich emceed the event and interviewed the new reigning Mrs. Oregon right after her big win.

Williams will go on to compete the Mrs. America Pageant.

