Bomb squad detonates suspicious device at Henry Hagg Lake

Suspicious device before it was detonated at Henry Hagg Lake on Thursday (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office) Suspicious device before it was detonated at Henry Hagg Lake on Thursday (Photo: Washington County Sheriff's Office)
Hagg Lake (KPTV file image) Hagg Lake (KPTV file image)
GASTON, OR (KPTV) -

The Portland Police Bureau bomb squad was called out to Henry Hagg Lake to investigate a suspicious device.

The Washington County Sheriff's Office advised people to avoid the area at around noon Thursday.

Deputies said a park ranger found a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape north of boat ramp C.

Deputies quickly evacuated and secured the area.

Just before 1 p.m., the bomb squad detonated the device as a precaution.

It is not known what the device was, but a photo of it was released by investigators Thursday afternoon. 

Deputies searched extensively around the lake and did not locate any other suspicious items. 

"The Washington County Sheriff's Office would like to thank the observant park ranger for reporting the object and the Portland Police Bureau bomb squad for their assistance," according to a sheriff's office statement. 

