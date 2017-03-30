Police, US Marshals Service arrest Vancouver murder suspect in N - KPTV - FOX 12

Police, US Marshals Service arrest Vancouver murder suspect in N. Portland

A murder suspect wanted for the shooting deaths of two men in Vancouver was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in north Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau reported it had crews, including the Special Emergency Reaction Team and Crisis Negotiation Team, assisting the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force in a "tactical incident" in the Portsmouth neighborhood.

Vancouver police confirmed it involved 31-year-old Arkangel D. Howard.

Detectives identified Howard as the suspect accused of shooting and killing Allen J. Collins, 37, and Jason D. Benton, 42, outside of an apartment complex on the 1500 block of Northeast 140th Avenue the evening of March 19.

Howard was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on Thursday on two counts of first-degree murder. He is now awaiting extradition to Clark County.

Anyone with information about the ongoing investigation is asked to contact Vancouver Det. Barb Knoeppel at 360-487-7436 or Det. Lawrence Zapata at 360-487-7420. 

