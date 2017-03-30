DOJ: Child sex predator sentenced for cross-country trip that ended in Oregon

A child sexual predator was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for a cross-country trip in 2010 that ended in Oregon and involved the repeated abuse of children, according to the Department of Justice.

Kilunnun Adyden Chivoski, 41, was sentenced in Portland on Thursday. A jury convicted him in September 2016 on one count of transporting a minor across state lines with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

The Department of Justice reports evidence presented during the trial showed Chivoski engaged in the repeated and systematic sexual abuse of two children who he had taken steps to isolate and indoctrinate over a yearlong period.

The crimes were discovered years later when the victims came forward.

Investigators said Chivoski sexually abused the children during a cross-country road trip that ended in Oregon in August 2010.

"Evidence further established that one of Chivoski's dominant, significant, and/or motivating purposes for that trip was to facilitate his continued sexual abuse of one of the minors," according to a DOJ statement.

Prosecutors said Chivoski, "sought to isolate and brainwash his pre-teen victims to avoid detection and continue his abuse."

Prosecutors were seeking a 30-year prison sentence, while Chivoski argued for the mandatory minimum of 10 years behind bars.

Chivoski was involved in a bizarre series of events when he arrived in Oregon in 2010. He claimed to be a victim of Hurricane Katrina and said a panhandler who had befriended him in the Clackamas County area kidnapped his daughter.

Deputies eventually cleared the woman he accused of being a kidnapper and arrested Chivoski, who was wanted out of Minnesota on felony perjury and forgery warrants.

