Explosive video: Crews blow up massive rock blocking Oregon highway

A 200-ton boulder was blocking an Oregon highway.

Instead of trying to move the massive rock, crews blew it up and reduced it to rubble.

Thursday's explosive situation was caught on camera and shared by the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The rock, which was about 12 feet tall, fell onto Highway 138E east of Glide in Douglas County.

The rock was destroyed by Roseburg contractor Weekly Bros Inc. with the blasting service of Austin Powder of Roseburg.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes like Highway 62 or Highway 58. One lane of Highway 138E was expected to reopen by late Thursday night.

Cleanup work and paving will be necessary Friday through weekend, if not longer, according to ODOT.

