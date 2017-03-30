FBI searching for 'Bandaged Bandit' after bank robberies in Portland, Salem, Albany

The FBI is asking for the public's help tracking down a bank robber dubbed the "Bandaged Bandit."

The suspect is wanted in connection with at least three bank robberies this month. Each robbery occurred at a Chase Bank branch inside a Fred Meyer store.

In each case, the robber walked into the branch and demanded money from a teller.

The first robbery occurred on the 7500 block of Southwest Barbur Boulevard in Portland on March 8. On March 14, the Chase Bank on the 2500 block of Southeast Santiam Highway in Albany was robbed. The third robbery occurred on the 2400 block of Commercial Street Southeast in Salem on March 24.

During the first two robberies, the suspect wore a medical mask. In the Albany robbery, he also wore a large light-colored rain poncho.

In the Salem robbery, the man's entire head was wrapped in bandages and his arm was in a sling. He was also wearing a baseball cap and dark-colored jacket with a large Nike logo on the back.

He wore silver-colored athletic shoes in all three robberies.

Anyone with information about the suspect or these robberies is asked to contact the FBI in Portland at 503-224-4181, in Salem at 503-362-6601 or in Eugene at 541-343-5222.

