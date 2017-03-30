Man guilty of sex abuse after release from prison gets life sentence

A man guilty of sexually abusing a woman in a public restroom soon after his release from prison was given a life sentence without parole Thursday.

Brandon Beckner, 30, was convicted of first-degree sex abuse in December 2016. He was arrested in June 2016.

Court documents state a woman was using the restroom on the second floor of the Two Rivers Market in Albany when a man came out of the stall, approached her from behind and signaled for her to be quiet.

A probable cause affidavit states he then grabbed her hips, turned her toward him and touched her inappropriately.

The woman managed to run away.

Police identified Beckner through surveillance video and the woman identified him in a photo lineup.

Becker told officers he went to the market, which is a public space with restaurants and shops on the first floor and offices on the second floor, after leaving his parole office.

A probable cause affidavit states Beckner admitted being in the restroom and seeing a woman, but he denied touching her. He did state he "made a mistake" in the restroom, but wouldn't say what he did, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Beckner had been released from prison the previous month following a public indecency conviction. Court records show he has a long criminal history.

Beckner was sentenced to life in prison without parole on Thursday.

