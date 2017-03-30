Police: 11-year-old boy killed in two-vehicle crash in Deschutes Co.

An 11-year-old boy was killed and three others injured after a two-vehicle crash in Deschutes County on Thursday morning.

Around 10:20 a.m. Oregon State Police responded to the crash that happened on Highway 372 near the entrance to the Sunrise Lodge on Mount Bachelor.

OSP said an investigation revealed a 2002 Suzuki SUV occupied by three people was traveling west on Highway 372 when the driver lost control on the snow and ice. The vehicle went into the path of a 2005 Chevrolet Express van that was traveling east.

The driver of the Suzuki, Alden Taylor, 39, of Eugene, was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle. The driver's two children, both boys ages 11 and 16, were inside the SUV.

OSP said the 11-year-old, Elijah Taylor, was critically injured and died during transport to the hospital. The 16-year-old, Quinlan Taylor, sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the Chevrolet, 60-year-old Stephen Richardson from Bend, sustained minor injuries.

Police said the investigation is continuing. The highway was closed for several hours following the crash.

