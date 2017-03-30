Report: Oregon snowpack above normal

After a season with plenty of snow storms, Mount Hood's snowpack was assessed on Thursday.

Two hydrologists went up and did a manual snow survey on the mountain. They measured just over 11 feet of snow and more than 53 inches of water content.

The hydrologists say the entire snowpack for the region is at 130 percent of normal.

Also, this is the first year since 2011 that there is no drought designation for Oregon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.